Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu who was arrested by Telangana police on May 8th was released on Monday evening. He went to Manthani.

Task force police and a special investigation team from Hyderabad questioned the former MLA along with his brother Putta Satyanarayana and his friend Maddipati Srinivas Rao for many hours at the Ramagundam police commissionerate on Sunday.

Police quizzed Putta Madhu on his role in the murder of Vamana Rao and Nagamani that took place on February 17, 2021 at Kalvacherla in Ramagiri mandal.

Police questioned Madhu on why did he withdrew Rs 2 crore from a bank before the gruesome murder of Vamana Rao couple. The officials also questioned as what is the need for him to stay away from Manthani.

Police also questioned Madhu's wife and Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja. The prime accused in the case, Kunta Srinvas's son Akash was also questioned by the police.

The officials ordered Putta Madhu to present the bank statements today. It is learned that Vamana Rao's father Kishan Rao wrote a letter to IG Nagireddy on May 16 alleging that Rs. 2 crore supari was paid to the main accused involved in the murder case. Kishan Rao also stated that the A1 in the case, Kunta Srinu's house construction works are going on a faster pace though he was not there.

Police are investigating the case in all the possible angles to know the actual truth behind the case and are likely to file a chargesheet by May 17th.

