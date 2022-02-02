Telangana Land Property Prices to Go Up From Today

The state government has decided to boost land and property valuations beginning February 1 and has published modified guidelines to that effect. The state government changed the valuation for agricultural and non-agricultural lands in accordance with the Division of Market Value Guidelines and Rules 1998. The new value will be effective on February 1.

Those who have paid the registration fees will be exempt from the new costs, and the registration procedure will proceed at the previous market value. Due to the rise in registration fees, there has been a significant rush at registration offices during the last two to three days. For many people, the registration process has not been completed due to a technical issue.

In Hyderabad, the price per square yard is estimated to range between 84,500 and 1,14,100. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave the required guidelines after the state government approved the department of stamps and registration proposal for increasing market valuation.

Following the formation of independent Telangana States in 2014, the state government increased land and property valuations for the first time in July 2021, and now for the second time in six months, beginning February 1, 2022.