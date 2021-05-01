Telangana Land Encroachment: Probe Deals Of All TRS MLAs And Ministers, Demand Opposition

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender is facing land grabbing charges. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered a probe into the matter after receiving complaints of land grabbing from the assignees.

The opposition parties demanded on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao order an investigation into the deals of all the TRS Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs facing land encroachment charges, and not just Eatela Rajender.

They questioned as to KCR was silent when minister Malla Reddy and MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy faced allegations of land encroachments.

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao said, "The secret links between CM KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been exposed once again with the Etela episode." He criticised KCR for targetting Eatela.

Hanumantha Rao further added that, "KCR fears that Modi will be annoyed with the comments made against the centre by Etela Rajender. So, KCR has decided to remove Etela from his cabinet and ordered an inquiry against the health minister." He said that both KCR and Modi are hand in glove.

AICC national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju lashed out at KCR and alleged that the chief minister was ignoring the other land-grabbing ministers.

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay also demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the land encroachment charges against Eatela.