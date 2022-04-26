Telangana: KTR Welcomes Innovation Enthusiasts to INK@WASH 3.0

IT and Industries Minister KTR launched the logo of WASH Innovation Hub (WIH) on Monday in Hyderabad. The Minister also appealed to the innovation enthusiasts to participate in the INK@WASH 3.0 annual event which will be held on May 5th and 6th, 2022 in Hyderabad. This event will showcase 100+ innovations in water sanitation and hygiene.

During the logo launch, Minister KTR stated that Telangana has been a champion of innovation. “Ensuring that we conquer all new frontiers is something that Telangana takes a lot of pride in, including design thinking, innovation, and knowledge. WASH Innovation Hub is another interesting initiative of the Government of Telangana in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of India,” he said.

INK@WASH is a unique platform under WASH Innovation Hub. It intends to promote innovations in WASH through collaboration and partnerships between start-ups/innovators, state/city governments, mentors, academic institutions, nonprofits and funders.

Launched in 2019, INK@WASH has conducted several activities and currently has more than 600 innovations and start-ups under its fold. Earlier, INK@WASH 1.0 and 2.0 conducted in 2020 and 2021 respectively, has contributed to the WASH ecosystem and particularly the innovators and start-ups.

It is a two-day event with TEDx style talks, panel discussions, workshops, field visits and networking sessions between innovators, policymakers, government officials and funders associated with water management, used water management, FSSM, plastics management, MSWM, hygiene sectors.

The products and innovations showcased during this event will support local governments in implementing SBM 2.0, AMRUT 2.0, and Jal Jeevan Mission (Grameen).

The program includes start-up pitches (modeled on TEDtalk), panel discussions with innovators, exhibitions, and networking. Over 100 innovations related to water quality, water conservation and reuse, used water management, municipal solid waste management, plastic and e-waste, and faecal sludge management will be exhibited during the summit. More than 400 state and city officials will be attending this event.

The Government of Telangana (GoTS) has been giving top priority to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and is deeply committed in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets well ahead of the globally agreed timelines.

In line with this commitment, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) in partnership with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) has established the WASH Innovation Hub (WIH) to promote innovations in water, sanitation and hygiene sectors of India. You can register here.