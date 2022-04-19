Hyderabad: Terming the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as NPA (Non-performing Asset) government, the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Centre over a host of issues being faced by the common people of India.

Tagging a print media news report on Wholesale price inflation rising to a 30-year high, KTR tweeted everything in this government going upwards right from the unemployment rate to inflation, fuel prices to cooking gas cylinder rates. He further noted if there’s one thing which is on a downwards trend then it is consumer confidence.

Unemployment in India at a 45 year High ⬆️ Inflation at 30 year High ⬆️ Fuel Prices all time High ⬆️ LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World ⬆️ RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest ⬇️ Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset pic.twitter.com/D6PYI6E9tW — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022

In another tweet, the TRS leader, while commenting on a report about the Vishwa Hindu Parishad threatening to start a battle against the Delhi Police if they take any action against its members, asked if these people are ‘above the law of the land’? He questioned if the Union Home Minister would tolerate an open threat to the Delhi Police which works under his ministry.

Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister @AmitShah Ji ? Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly? https://t.co/SG6XkxINmb — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022

The VHP’s statement came after the Delhi police had filed an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader who is identified as Prem Sharma. While reacting to the police action, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal had said, “They(police) have done a big blunder.” and warned, “VHP will launch a battle if they(police) try to lodge a false case or pick any of its activists”