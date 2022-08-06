Telangana: KTR, Others Pay Tributes To Prof Jayashankar On His Death Anniversary

Aug 06, 2022, 11:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana MAUD Minister and TRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao paid tributes to Kothapalli Jayashankar on his death anniversary. Prof Jayashankar emerged as an ideologue for the separate movement and was the former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University. He was actively associated with the separate Telangana movement for more than five decades. He extended his support to various organisations that have supported for separate Telangana. He was the guiding force for the TRS party channelising the aspirations of its cadres, particularly the youth, for the creation of a separate State of Telangana. He played a key role in the TRS' negotiations with the Centre on December 9, 2009 which led to the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Here is the tweet made by KTR and other leaders.

 


Read More:

Tags: 
Prof Jayashankar
KTR
Telangana
Advertisement
Back to Top