Telangana: KTR, Others Pay Tributes To Prof Jayashankar On His Death Anniversary

Telangana MAUD Minister and TRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao paid tributes to Kothapalli Jayashankar on his death anniversary. Prof Jayashankar emerged as an ideologue for the separate movement and was the former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University. He was actively associated with the separate Telangana movement for more than five decades. He extended his support to various organisations that have supported for separate Telangana. He was the guiding force for the TRS party channelising the aspirations of its cadres, particularly the youth, for the creation of a separate State of Telangana. He played a key role in the TRS' negotiations with the Centre on December 9, 2009 which led to the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Here is the tweet made by KTR and other leaders.

This is one of my favourite pictures with Jayashankar Sir 29th November, 2009 at his residence in Hanamakonda after we both had traveled together from Alugunur after KCR Garu was arrested Later in the day, Prof was arrested & taken to Khammam Jail & I was sent to Warangal Jail pic.twitter.com/egBT3kasO8 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 6, 2022

Remembering you and your Golden Words Sir !!!!!!!

WE SALUTE OUR "TELANGANA JATHIPITHA" . Prof Jayashankar Garu

"If the educated classes are silent on social issues and indifferent to the people's problems, then the situation will be worse than the terrorism" pic.twitter.com/sIvQNN94sV — JYOTHSNA TIRUNAGARI (@jyothsna_tdp) August 6, 2022

A relentless fighter for separate statehood since 1952, a guiding of the Telangana movement, a champion of farmers’ rights & popularly known as the original Telangana ideologue, our humble tributes to Prof. #Jayashankar on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/NtfC5zv6D8 — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamINC) August 6, 2020

Tribute to great Telangana revolutionary Prof Sri Jayashankar sir on his birth anniversary 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yWGqCj0tdS — Baba Fasiuddin (@Babafasiuddin) August 6, 2022