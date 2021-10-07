Telangana: KTR Helps Medico Pursue MBBS Course At Kyrgyzstan

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that he is going to provide financial aid to an MBBS student from Telangana. Anusha, a 22-year-old girl pursuing MBBS at the Kyrgyzstan International School of Medicine (KISM) came to India due to a coronavirus pandemic. She is a resident of Borabanda. Her mother sells vegetables and her father is a watchman. For the last couple of months, she tried to get some reduction in her course fee from her college as she was unable to pay the fee. Anusha scored 95% marks in the first, second, and third years of MBBS.

Anusha tried to reach out to KTR and finally, the IT Minister responded. We all know that KTR is one of the persons who never step back to help the people in need. KTR said that he is going to help Anusha and praised her for showing interest to pursue MBBS despite facing so many challenges. KTR wished Anusha all the best and said that he would like to see her as a doctor. Anusha, along with her parents met KTR on Wednesday and said that he would help her till she completes her course. The family members of Anusha thanked KTR for helping Anusha.