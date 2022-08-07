Telangana: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to Submit his Resignation to Assembly Speaker Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who resigned from Telangana Congress a few days ago, will be meeting Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to submit his resignation as MLA on Monday. The Telangana Assembly Speaker is said to have given his appointment for August 8.

Rajgopal Reddy said he will personally go to the Assembly and submit his resignation to the Speaker. Munugode legislator said if the Speaker dilly dallies in accepting his resignation, he will meet the Assembly Secretary and submit his resignation or send despatch my resignation to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in New Delhi by post.

Rajgopal Reddy lamented that despite his repeated requests in the state Assembly to solve the drainage issues in Chandur and Choutuppal municipalities, the funds were not released. The Munugode legislator claimed his appeals to the Chief Minister KCR and MA&UD minister KTR were ignored.

He further said even a discussion with the concerned authorities on the Sesileti Vagu and Velmakanne Pedder channel did not help in resolving the matter.

Also Read: C’WealthGames2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen Makes India Proud Yet Again

Rajgopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government released adequate funds for the development of Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel municipalities but the government didn’t provide funds even for small works in his Munugode constituency. He added that Chandur and Choutuppal municipalities were also discriminated against for development.

