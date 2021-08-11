Telangana: Know What Businesses Can Be Set Up Under Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Telangana state government on Tuesday released a list that explains which assets can be purchased and which units can be set up with the financial aid given to the Dalit families under Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched in Vasalammari but it is going to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Huzurabad on August 16 on a pilot basis. The state government has allocated Rs 1,200 crore to benefit all the eligible SC families in the Huzurabad constituency. Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme is going to be implemented for 100 Dalit families each in the remaining 118 Assembly constituencies on a pilot basis. The main of the Dalit Bandhu scheme is to empower entrepreneurship among Dalits.

Know what businesses can be set up under Dalit Bandhu Scheme:

Villages: Mini dairy farm, paddy planting machines, power tiller, oil mill+auto trolley.

Villages, sub-towns: Harvesting machines repairing shop, bricks business+auto trolley, tractor + trolley, poultry farm + auto trollery

Villages and towns: Seven-seater auto, 3 auto-rickshaws, 3 freight three-wheeler auto, government permitted seed fertilizer and pesticide shop, tent house, decoration shop, sound system + auto trollery, oil mill, grinding mill

Cities: Electronics shop, diagnostic centre+ medical shop, electrical shop, hardware-sanitary shop + auto trollery, cement, bricks business+ auto trollery, centering-RCC roof manufacturing+concrete mixer, tiles - acrylic sheets shops+auto trollery, three concrete mixers, hotel+catering+auto trollery, iron gates-grills making unit+auto trolley, government-approved general medical stores, mini super bazar, DTP-Mee Seva-Online services+photo studio, hardware shop.