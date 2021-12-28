Telangana: Know About Owaisi-Midhani Junction Flyover

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated Owaisi-Midhani Junction flyover today. KTR took to his Twitter and announced that the state government has decided to name the flyover after honourable former president APJ Abdul Kalam Ji. He further stated that it is a small tribute to a great man who worked at DRDO and also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade.

The flyover was constructed as a part of the Strategic Road Development program (SRDP). The flyover stretches across 1.36 kilometers long and 12 meters wide. The estimated cost of the flyover is Rs 63 crore. It regulates the traffic at Midhani and Owaisi junction. The flyover connects LB Nagar and Aramghar.

#ShaandaarHyderabad Visuals of the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover inaugurated today under the SRDP initiative. pic.twitter.com/UfPvYdeVGE — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 28, 2021

The flyover was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and AIMIM MLA AKbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

With this flyover, the traffic will be regulated in the old city, especially at Chandrayangutta, and will also help in regulating traffic heading towards Owaisi Hospital Junction from Midhani Junction.

