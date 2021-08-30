Telangana Keen on Medical Infrastructure Upgrade for Paediatric Patients Over Third Wave Fears

Telangana is on track in terms of required infrastructure and trained manpower at government hospitals to manage any Covid infections among children well in advance of a probable increase of illnesses and a Covid third wave. While schools are reopening on September 1, work on infrastructure upgrades and staff training to deal with the likely increase in paediatric Covid infections at government hospitals is being carried out directly under the supervision of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

According to senior health authorities, the Chief Minister is keen to ensure that the work is done as soon as possible and that nothing is left to chance. While there is no evidence of the emergence of a new and more infectious variant of the SARS-CoV-2 that could cause a third wave, health officials here have made it clear that due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant, all precautions must be taken to avoid a resurgence in the coming months.

The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy, said, "In terms of preparing for a possible third wave and creating infrastructure for children, we are on track in Telangana. We have already completed work related to creating 6,000 additional beds and the medical equipment needed for each bed. If people continue to be cautious and get vaccinated, we should be able to avoid a third wave."

The medical infrastructure upgrade for paediatric patients is significant, with the State government aiming to build at least 20,000 beds specifically for children, with 10,000 hospital beds each at government and private hospitals, as well as supporting medical infrastructure for each additional hospital bed. Private hospital executives have already been told to prepare more beds, infrastructure, and self-sustaining oxygen delivery systems in order to deal with a hypothetical third wave as soon as possible. The state government has set aside Rs. 133.90 crore to buy paediatric infrastructure.