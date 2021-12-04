Telangana: KCR Pays Tribute To Konijeti Rosaiah

Former AP CM Konijeti Rosaiah died on December 4 in Hyderabad. Several political leaders expressed grief over the death of Rosaiah.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that Rosaiah is known for his patience, gentleness, and simplicity. He paid homage to former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah at his residence in Hyderabad. CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tweeted, "Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief."