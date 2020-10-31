Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate 'Rythu Vedika' initiative in the state on Saturday in Kodakandla, Jangaon district. The main objective of this initiative is to bring farmers under one platform and help them get higher returns. The government has allocated Rs. 572.22 crore for constructing Rythu Vedikas in all the Agriculture Extension Officer's clusters.

The government aims to build 2,536 rythu vedikas in rural areas and 65 in urban areas. A total of 1,951 rythu vedikas have been completed while the construction of 650 rythu vedikas are in progress. Each rythu vedika is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 22 lakh, out of the total amount, Rs 12 lakh will be met by the agriculture department and the remaining Rs 10 lakh will be met from MNREGS funds. Each rythu vedika has two rooms and two toilets and they will be provided electricty and tap water connections.

For every 5 thousand acres in the state, an AEO is present. Rythu Vedikas were built in one village that is accessible to all. The rythu vedikas have been constructed to store fertilizers, seeds and crop products. Members of the Farmer Coordinating Committee will hold meetings. Training and awareness programs on schemes for farmers will be conducted at these rythu vedikas. The platforms will be used as skill imparting centres by the agriculture and allied departments and will also encourage farmers to adopt new agriculture practices.

“It will also help the state government to know ground level problems and difficulties faced by the farmers and to formulate new strategies and upgrading the existing system to make agriculture more profitable and sustainable. It will facilitate regulation of farming and to make it remunerative, based on the global market intelligence,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.