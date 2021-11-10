Telangana: KCR Gives Harish Rao Additional Charge of Health Ministry

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao was given additional charge of the Health ministry. Official sources said on Tuesday night that Harish Rao has been allocated the Health portfolio with effect from Tuesday. The Siddipet MLA is now the Minister for Finance, Health and Family Welfare. Thaneeru Harish Rao, a nephew of the Chief Minister, and is a senior and key leader in the TRS party.

The Health department was earlier with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after Etela Rajender was stripped of his post from the State cabinet over allegations of land grabbing in May this year. Rajender quit from the TRS party and resigned from his MLA post. He joined BJP and was re-elected to the Huzurabad Legislative Assembly in the recent bypoll.

