Telangana: KCR Discusses Dalit Empowerment Scheme At All Party Meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar in an all-party meeting said that Dalits should be developed in the state. In the all party meeting, KCR discussed on the guidelines for dalit- empowerment scheme. He said that if the government behaves in a negligent manner then the future generations are going to suffer. He further added that steps should be taken for the betterment of Dalits.

He said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, if anyone asks about which community is the socially and economically backward one, then everyone would say 'Dalits'. KCR asked the leaders to give suggestions for the development of Dalits in the Telangana state. He said that the Telangana government is working for the overall development of Dalits.

Congress leader, Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM MLA Pasha Khadri, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy, CPM leader, Tamineni Veerabhadram attended the meeting. It is all known knowledge that BJP wants to stay away from the meeting.