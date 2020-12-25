The wedding of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's adopted daughter Pratyusha is going to take place on December 28th at a temple in Patigadda village, Keshampeta mandal, Rangareddy district. The villagers said that Pratyusha will be married to Charan Reddy, son of Udumula Jain Mary and Ma Reddy.

Pratyusha and Charan Reddy got engaged on 18th October at a hotel in Vidhyanagar. Charan Reddy works in a private firm. KCR have inquired about Charan before accepting the match.

Five years ago, 24-year-old Prathyusha who was subjected to torture by her stepmother was rescued by AP Child Rights Association in July 2015. KCR said that he will take care of her till she is settled in her life. Pratyusha completed her nursing course in November 2019 and is working in a hospital.