Telangana: Karimnagar District Set To Get Six New Mandals

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district is set to get six more new mandals. Karimnagar, which was once a vast district of 57 mandals, was later split into four new districts including Karimnagar, Jagtial district, Peddapalli district and Rajanna Sircilla district. While the old mandals have merged into other three districts, Karimnagar was left as a small district with only 16 mandals in 2016 as part of the overall reorganisation of districts in Telangana.

The government was in a proposal of converting some villages into mandals for a while now. A survey was also conducted recently to this extent. Challur (Veenavanka), Vavila (Jammikunta), Garshakurti (Gangadhara), Gopalaraopeta (Ramadugu), Renikunta (Thimmapur) (information that Parlapalli or Nustulapur are also being considered) villages were surveyed on Thursday as part of this. Proposals for new mandals along with maps of villages have been submitted to the district authorities. The government is likely to take a decision on these soon.

The revenue officials have recently sent proposals to merge Rajarampalli- Yendapelli villages of Velgathur mandal in Jagityal district into a mandal center. The Gram Panchayats have already passed a resolution to merge these three villages into the Dharmaram mandal.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said that the government was thinking of taking a decision on these soon, and there is a chance that there will be an official announcement on the mandals related to the proposals by August 15. With the news that there will be a reorganization of constituencies soon the news about carving new mandals has become a topic of discussion now.

