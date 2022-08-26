Telangana: Kamareddy Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Before Killing Self

In a very tragic incident, a man killed his pregnant wife with an axe before killing himself. The incident took place on the outskirts of Chityala village in Tadwai Mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sanjeevulu and his wife Ramya.

According to the police, Sanjeevulu, who was addicted to alcohol lost his temper when his wife asked him to stop drinking alcohol. She gave a piece of advice saying that he should take up some job so that their financial problems will be solved.

An argument broke out between them and in a fit of rage, he took the axe from the house and attacked her. She died on the spot. Later, he went to an isolated place and ended his life with the same axe.

On receiving the information cops reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. According to the police, five years ago, Sanjeevulu was married to Ramya and the couple was blessed with a daughter. Police have filed a case and an investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind this.

