Telangana: Kalvakuntla Kavitha In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha played a key role in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being probed. The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Manish Sisodia and others including Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandran Pillai, accusing them of indulging in financial irregularities in executing the new liquor policy for Delhi.

Manjinder Singh Sarsa, BJP former MLA during a press conference alleged, "Kavitha facilitated the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel and brought liquor barons from the south. Money was paid in advance for liquor licenses in the name of Magunta family members. Money was also given in advance for elections in Punjab and Goa."

He further alleged that Kavitha arranged an Rs. 4.5 crore bribe to Sisodia of which Rs. 3.5 crore was paid in cash and the remaining amount through a credit note to get a factory in Punjab.

The Delhi Liquor Policy Scam is all about framing and implementing Delhi's excise policy 2021-22 which paved way for the entry of private companies into the retail liquor sector. According to the CBI's FIR in the case states that Manish Sisodia and other public servants accused in the case took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender.

According to the sources, Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, and Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits, were actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy brought out in November last year.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha reacted to the news of her involvement in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam. She stated that politics of vendetta is going on. She stressed that she is not at all involved in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. She said that BJP is spreading false information about her.

