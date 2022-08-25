Telangana: Junior Linemen Exam Cancelled, Fresh Notification Soon

In the backdrop of alleged malpractices in the Junior Linemen recruitment examination, the Telangana Government announced that the examination held on July 17 stands cancelled, and a new notification will be issued soon, the officials said.

On July 28, the Telangana goverment suspended five officers from the electricity department in connection with the malpractice case. During the investigation, it was found that irregulaties had taken place in the exam conducted on July 17.

It came to limelight when one aspirant named K Lokya Naik from Kadthal in Rangareddy disrtict lodged a complaint with Amberpet police alleging that the Junior Lineman question papers were leaked. As of now, it was found that 181 candidates have indulged in malpractices in the exam.

