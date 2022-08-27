Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP leadership continues to reach out to Tollywood in an effort to strengthen its base in the Telugu state.

Days after a meeting between Union Home Minister and RRR star Junior NTR, the national president of saffron party JP Nadda is expected to meet Tollywood film actor Nithin in Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here later this evening.

The speculations are rife that Nithiin aka Nithiin Kumar Reddy may join the BJP. Earlier in the day, the BJP chief President JP Nadda met former Indian Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj in Hyderabad. After interacting with Nithiin, Nadda is likely to meet various leaders at the hotel and discuss the steps to be taken for strengthening the party on all fronts in the State.

Former Captain of India’s Women Cricket Team, Ms Mithali Raj, called on the Hon’ble President of the @BJP4India Adarniya Sh @JPNadda Ji in Hyderabad today. Joined Shri JP Nadda Ji in interacting and extending our best wishes to her.@M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/UUlSviBr7U — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 27, 2022

The BJP national president is visiting Telangana to address a public meeting at Warangal today. The party’s state unit is holding the meet to mark the conclusion of the ongoing third phase of ‘padayatra’ of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Buoyed by its success in the Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly bypolls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP is making all out efforts to emerge as the alternative to ruling TRS in next year's assembly polls.

Less than a week ago, key BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a public meeting in connection with the Munugode assembly bypoll which would be held soon. JP Nadda’s public meeting in Warangal assumes significance as the saffron party appears to be steadily gaining ground in Telangana

After landing at RGIA in Hyderabad this afternoon, the BJP leader drove to the Novotel hotel and after a brief halt will be leaving for Hanamkonda to address a public meeting. Nadda was welcomed by a host of Telangana BJP leaders including Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leader K Laxman.