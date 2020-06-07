HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old journalist from Hyderabad died due to COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Manoj Kumar hailed from Madannapet in Telangana. He had worked as a crime reporter in different news channels and was currently working for a reputed news channel. He has been suffering from COVID-19 for the past few days and was initially admitted at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta.

He was later shifted to Gandhi hospital. Kumar succumbed to the virus and breathed his last while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital this morning.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telangana reported 206 positive COVID-19 cases from 16 districts, and 10 died due to the killer virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3,496 as of Saturday, and the death toll reached 123.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to maintain a worrisome trend with increasing cases being reported and 152 cases on Saturday. Ten cases were reported from Ranga Reddy district and Medchal has reported 18 cases.

Along with that five cases each were reported from Nirmal and Yadadri, four cases from Mahabunagar, two cases each were reported from Jagityal and Nagarkurnool. Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhadradri, Karimnagar and Mancherial reported one case each.