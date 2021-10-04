Telangana Job Mela Tomorrow At Red Rose Palace In Nampally, Check Timings

A job mela is going to be organized by the RR Charitable Trust at Red Rose Palace Function Hall in Nampally on Tuesday. About 20 companies have come forward to offer jobs. The job fair will be conducted from 8 am to 1 pm on October 5. Fresh and experienced candidates can also attend the job fair.

A few days ago, a Job Mela was organized by the Hyderabad City Police at Kamma Sangham function hall in Ameerpet. More than 2,000 candidates have got jobs and for the job mela, around 5,000 unemployed youth participated in the job fair. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, inaugurated the job fair.