Telangana: Jiyaguda Drunk Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Alleged Affair

Hyderabad: A drunk man killed his wife after a heated argument between them. The incident took place in Jiyaguda on Friday. The victim was identified as Saritha and the accused was Santosh. Kulsumpura Inspector T Ashok Kumar suspects that the accused strangled Saritha with a stole and then stabbed her near her private parts with a knife. The neighbours of Saritha and Santhosh found the former dead and they immediately dialed 100 and informed the cops about the murder of Saritha.

Ashok Kumar said, "Our team reached the spot and found Saritha in a pool of blood."

The family members of Saritha and neighbours explained to the police that Santosh who works at a tiffin centre is addicted to alcohol and always fights with his wife. On Friday morning, Saritha and Santosh fought with each other at around 3 am on Friday and at around 5 am, there was no noise. Some neighbours even spotted Santosh leaving home in the early hours of Friday. Police said that he also suspects the fidelity of his wife.

Saritha and Santosh have two daughters and they were at Saritha's sister's house in Bandlaguda at the time of murder. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway.

