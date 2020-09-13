Telangana Jagruthi Becomes Active Again

After almost a gap of one-and-a-half year, KCR’s daughter and former MP of Nizamabad Kavitha Kalwakuntla is getting active again. Kavitha, who has gone into a hibernation after her shock defeat to Dharmapuri Aravind of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, is now almost certain to enter the Legislative Council. Her election to the Local Bodies Constituency is a mere formality given the massive majority the TRS enjoys in the constituency.

Kavitha has recently become active and during the COVID-19 and its aftermath, she has been lending a helping hand to the people of Telangana stranded in the Gulf countries. If sources are to be believed, Kavitha is planning big time to revive the Batukamma celebrations by her brainchild Telangana Jagruthi. For the last two years, the Batukamma celebrations could not be held on behalf of the Telangana Jagruthi. In the first year , there was election code and in the second year, Kavitha had lost the election in Nizamabad.

But, this time around, there would be no such problems and Kavitha is said to be planning to organize the festivities in a big way. So, expect some lively action and lot of festivity this Bathukamma season.