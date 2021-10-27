Telangana IT Minister KTR Leaves For Paris

Telangana delegation headed by IT and Industries Minister KTR has left for Paris, France today. The Minister will take part in various official programs in Paris from tomorrow.

Minister KTR will deliver the keynote address at the ‘Ambition India 2021’ business forum which will be held on October 29th, 2021 at the French Senate in Paris.

Minister KTR will also hold meetings with CEOs and investors in France.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials from the IT and Industries Department are a part of the delegation.