MAHBUBNAGAR: To give a fillip to the rural health infra to successfully tackling the Covid pandemic in Makthal, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) under the aegis of Global President Sundeep Makthala on Monday has donated 110 oximeters and 110 thermal scanners to 110 villages which are under Community Health Centre in the district. The said equipment will cater to the needs of locals from the surrounding PHCs in the mandal. Sundeep handed over the equipment to ASHA workers from the five PHCs in Makthal.

Continuing its Covid relief work, TITA, which launched telemedicine TConsult for rural citizens during the first wave of the pandemic and Covid DawaKhana, has now decided to speed up efforts to fight pandemic by supplying medical equipment that will be helpful in early detection and treatment of Covid in rural areas. During the recently held fever survey, it was noticed that the healthcare providers from PHCs did not have proper medical equipment. This equipment will help the ASHA workers and healthcare providers in the fight against Covid.

Accordingly, TITA president Sundeep Makthala donated thermal scanners and oximeters to ASHA workers of five mandals — Makthal, Narwa, Utkoor, Maganoor and Krishna from Makthal Constituency. PHCs falling under Makthal Community Health Centre like Maganur PHCs, Narwa PHC, Pulimamida PHC, Karni PHC and the villages received an oximeter and a thermal scanner from TITA President. With every village getting equipment’s, Makthala said, it will help healthcare workers in early tracing of Covid patients and treating them accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Makthala said that TITA during the first wave of Covid initiated telemedicine concept through its TConsult App and Covid Dawakhan was launched earlier this month to tackle Covid spread. We procured the equipment on war footing basis now to supply to the rural health centre so that it will in fight against Covid, he added. Sundeep Makthala thanked State government and District Collector D Harichandana for the support.

Speaking on the occasion District Medical Deputy Officer Dr Shailaja said that the medical equipment supplied by TITA President will help the medical officials and thanked Sundeep Makthala for reaching out to the rural folks. TITA representatives in Makthal will coordinate with health workers in these places. TITA entrusted its representatives Sowmya, Galla Shivashankar, Shruti N, Sandeep, Shivanth Reddy, Rakesh Pujari, Praneet, Sumanth, Vishal, Md Ilyas and Shravani for coordination.

