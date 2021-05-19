Telangana Issues Orders To Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Telangana government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state and is trying to help out the COVID-19 patients. The government has issued orders to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State. Two and half years ago, the centre launched the scheme and now the state government decided to implement Ayushman Bharat in Telangana.

KCR has directed the concerned officials to provide various medical services in accordance with the guidelines. According to a statement, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) SAM Rizvi issued instructions to Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO to implement the Ayushman Bhaart Scheme.

Telangana Medical and Health department signed an MoU with the National Health Authority to join Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana) PM-JAY inaugurated by centre. The state government in a statement said that, "Accordingly, the state Medical and health department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State. The CM (Chief Minister) has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines."

Ayushman Bharat was launched by the centre in Spetember 2018. Telangana CM KCR had rejected the national scheme on the floor of the assembly and said that the state's Aarogyasri is much better than this scheme.