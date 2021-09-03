Telangana: IPS Officer VC Sajjanar Is New TSRTC MD

VC Sajjanar assumed charge as Telangana State Transport Managing Director at Bus Bhavan on Friday. TSRTC is now going to have a full-time Managing Director (MD). VC Sajjanar, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner has been appointed as the Managing Director of TSRTC and he is one of the many IPS officers to take charge of TSRTC. Sajjanar completed three years as Cyberabad Police Commissioner and was recently promoted as Additional Director General.

Three years ago, MD G.V. Ramana Rao’s term ended, and after that TSRTC had remained without an MD. Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma acted as the Vice-Chairman and MD. TSRTC has been facing huge losses and is dealing with a decrease in earnings per kilometer. TSRTC is struggling hard to increase its occupancy ratio which was 56.72 in January 2021.

VC Sajjanar, a 1996 batch IPS officer played a key role in the encounter of three men who were involved in the murder of a woman in an acid attack in Warangal and four men who allegedly raped and killed a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.