Telangana IPE Exams Rescheduled

TS Inter Exams 2022: On Wednesday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) changed the schedule for intermediate first-and second-year students.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2022 will be held from April 22, 2022, to May 12, 2022, according to the schedule.

Inter first-year exams will take place between April 22 and May 11, while second-year exams will take place between April 22 and May 12. Exams will be held in the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Also Read: MRUCET-2022: Malla Reddy University Admission-Cum-Scholarship Test on March 12 And 13, Apply Now

Revised Time-Table

Tentative Time-Table For Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2022

Day and Date First Year Day and Date Second Year Friday

22-04-2022 Part-II Second Language Paper-I Saturday

23-04-2022 Part-II Second Language Paper-II Monday

25-04-2022 Part-I English Paper-I Tuesday

26-04-2022 Part-I

English Paper-II Wednesday

27-04-2022 Part-III Mathematics Paper-I A Botany Paper- I Political Science Paper- I Thursday

28-04-2022 Part-III Mathematics Paper- II A Botany Paper-II Political Science Paper-II Friday

29-04-2022 Mathematics Paper- I B Zoology Paper- I History Paper- I Saturday

30-04-2022 Mathematics Paper-II B Zoology Paper-II History Paper-II Monday 02-05-2022 Physics Paper- I Economics Paper- I Thursday 05-05-2022 Physics Paper-II Economics Paper-II Friday

06-05-2022 Chemistry Paper- I Commerce Paper- I Saturday 07-05-2022 Chemistry Paper-II Commerce Paper-II

Minor Exams

Monday

09-05-2022 Public Administration Paper-I

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (For BI.P.C students) Tuesday

10-05-2022 Public Administration Paper-II

Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (For Bi. P.C students) Wednesday

11-05-2022 Modern Language Paper-I Geography Paper-I Thursday

12-05-2022 Modern Language Paper-II Geography Paper-II

Exams in ethics and human values, as well as environmental education, will be held on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12.

From March 23 to April 8, practical tests for general and vocational courses will be held.

The dates listed above also apply to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations. The Vocational Courses Timetable, on the other hand, will be published separately.

"The schedule of the practical exams as well as theory exams will be released in a day or two," TSBIE added.

This is a regular year, and colleges reopened on February 1, 2022, and will remain open until the end of the academic year.

Every year in March, over 15 lakh students sit for the TS Inter exams. Exams have been postponed by nearly a month owing to the pandemic. The exams will be taken by all first and second-year students, as well as private candidates.

IPE 2022 will be held in 2022, and it will cover 70% of the whole syllabus on each topic. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has given the Board authorization to decrease the syllabus by 30%.

Inter examinations were held last year as well, covering 70% of the whole syllabus because physical classes were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.