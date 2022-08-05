Telangana Inti Party Chief Cheruku Sudhakar Joins Congress

Telangana Inti Party chief Cheruku Sudhakar joined Congress party in the presence of senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to the media,Telangana Congress unit president Revanth Reddy said that Sudhakar has merged his party with the Congress. He has been promised a suitable place in the party, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his displeasure over the induction of Cheruku Sudhakar without informing him. He also accused Revanth Reddy of dividing the party.

