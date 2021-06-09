HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has taken a key decision to cancel the second year intermediate examinations 2021 this year keeping in mind the children's health. This was announced on Wednesday, a day after the Cabinet Meeting was convened on Tuesday after deliberating over the issue of whether or not the exams should be conducted. The CBSE and ISCE Boards earlier had cancelled the Grade 12 exams after a meeting was convened with Prime Minister Modi, who announced the same keeping in view the health of the children and the COVID second wave crisis looming.

It may be recollected that the Government had already cancelled the Intermediate First Year examinations, and has now decided to cancel the Second Year examinations as well. The decision was taken by the government as it felt that conducting inter-examinations would lead to rising in COVID cases. The decision comes at a time when rumours were circulating that a third wave hazard was imminent and that children would be infected with corona.

The marks would likely be given on the basis of the first year exams results and also adding the practical examination marks. However, due to the pandemic situation, the government has cancelled advanced supplementary exams, and all students who applied for supplementary were promoted to the second year with minimum pass marks in the failed subjects.

Formal orders from the Government and the Board would be issued at the end of Wednesday detailing the grading system and the way forward.

The TS Inter practical exams for second-year students were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7 and these were also postponed until further orders as stated by TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel. These exams would also likely be cancelled and the students would be given marks for the practical examinations.

According to Intermediate JAC Chairman Madhusudhan Reddy said that 4,73,000 second-year intermediate and 1,99,000 first-year backlog students would be passed this year.

With the cancellation of the Intermediate examination, the focus would now be on the TS EAMCET 2021 examinations which are to be held on July 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TSCHE has extended the registration date for TS EAMCET 2021. As per information, candidates can now register for TS EAMCET 2021 till June 10, 2021. Candidates who wish to apply can do the same by visiting the official website. The correction of the online application facility will open on June 11 and will close on June 16, 2021. The last date to submit the online applications with a late fee is June 15, 2021.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for entry into the first year of the following Undergraduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in the University and Private colleges in the State of Telangana.

Telangana Class 10 or SSC exams, had also been cancelled considering the risk involved in holding exams.

