HYDERABAD: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) likely to announce the TS Intermediate Examination Results for the academic year 2019-20 anytime on June 16 or June 17, said a board official.

According to reports, the evaluation of Intermediate papers has been completed. Intermediate Board has made all the necessary arrangements for the announcement TS Inter Result 2020 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in/.

In 2019 Telangana inter result was announced on April 18. But the announcement of the inter results got delayed for this academic year as state government is busy with implementing anti-COVID-19 spread in the state.

Around 9.65 lakh students have applied for the intermediate examination 2020 in both 1st and 2nd-year examination.

Out of which around 8 lakh students to check their Inter results in 2020 using online mode. Telangana Board had started the evaluation process of TS Intermediate answer sheets on May 13, 2020.

All the Inter students can check their results through official websites by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The intermediate board had conducted examinations for Geography Paper-II and Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18 after postponing them from March 23 due to COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 856 students attended these examinations.

To clear the intermediate examination, students have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as an aggregate.

The Andhra Pradesh intermediate Board had already declared the intermediate results on Friday, June 12. For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 59 per cent students cleared the intermediate 1st year examination and 63 per cent of students have passed the 2nd year examination.















