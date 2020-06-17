HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination results for the academic year 2019-20 tomorrow, June 18 (Thursday), said Syed Omar Jaleel, Intermediate Board Secretary.

Jaleel said that the evaluation of Intermediate papers has been completed and the results report has been submitted to the state government. Consequently, the results are expected to be released on June 18.

The board official said that Intermediate results are being cross-checked to avoid any controversy and bitter experience to students as last year.

The Intermediate Board has made all the necessary arrangements for the announcement of Telangana Intermediate First Year and Second Year result 2020 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

All the Inter students can check their results through official websites by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate examination 2020 in both first year and second year examinations.

Out of which, around eight lakh students will check their Inter results in 2020 using online mode.

Telangana Board had started the evaluation process of Telangana Intermediate answer sheets on May 13, 2020.

The Telangana Intermediate Board had conducted examinations for Geography Paper-II and Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18 before postponing them from March 23 due to COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 856 students attended the examinations.

For clearing the Intermediate examination, students have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as an aggregate.

The Andhra Pradesh intermediate Board has already declared the Intermediate results on Friday, June 12. For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 59 per cent students cleared the intermediate 1st year examination and 63 per cent of students have passed the 2nd year examination.

In 2019, Telangana Inter-result was announced on April 18. But the announcement of the Inter results got delayed for this academic year due to COVID-19 pandemic.