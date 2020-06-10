HYDERABAD: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) likely to announce the TS Intermediate Results for the academic year 2019-20 on June 15, or June 17. The Intermediate Board is making all the necessary arrangements for the announcement of results in the next week by June 15. If it fails to announce the results as scheduled on June 15 due to any technical reasons the results will be out on June 17.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Convener of Degree online services Telangana(DOST), said that "after the intermediate results are announced, the students will be sent a message of degree admissions along with the results which will be sent as a web copy which can be downloaded by students.

He said that they will issue a notification for admissions to degree colleges on the next day. With this, the degree admissions process will commence between June 20 and June 23. Telangana DOST will announce over the allocation of seats for the first phase next month.

Earlier the advocate general BS Prasad had informed the Telangana HC that the state government and TSBIE have finished the evaluation of the intermediate answer sheets and they are ready for releasing of TS Inter results before June 15, 2020.

According to reports, around 9.65 lakh students have applied for the Intermediate Exams 2020 in both 1st and 2nd-year exams. Out of which around 8 lakh students to check their Inter results in 2020 using online mode. Telangana Board had started the evaluation process of TS Intermediate answer sheets on May 13, 2020.

All the Inter students can check their TS Inter Result 2020 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in/.