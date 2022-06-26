Telangana Intermediate Results Date Announced; Check Details

HYDERABAD: Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 results will be declared on June 28. The Telangana state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results at 11 am.

About 9 lakhs students appeared for Intermediate exams.

First year intermediate exams were conducted by Teleangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from May 6 to 23, 2022 while the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.

How to check results via official website

Visit the official website of TSBIE board: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page, click the TS SSC Result link.

Enter your login information and click on submit button.

Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference.

