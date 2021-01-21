Telangana Intermediate Exams Likely From May 3: TS Inter Time Table Soon

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) is planning to conduct the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) from May 3. Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown the academic schedules were disrupted prompting a two-month delay when compared to the usual schedule.

The BIE is also working on an academic plan for physical classes to be conducted for about 68 -74 days starting from February 1 . In this context, it is also preparing the IPE schedule likely to be held from May 3 and will send the report to the Government for approval.

Academic Schedule 2021

As announced by the State government, all educational institutions including junior colleges will reopen for physical classes from February 1.

Physical classes will be conducted until the end of April 2021 followed by the IPE in May 2021.

Prior to IPE, the BIE will hold practical examinations.

The BIE will take a decision on the conduct of Ethics and Human Values examination and Environmental Education examination.

Conduct of physical classes

When junior colleges reopen for both government and private, the Government has given certain guidelines.

Classes are being planned for second-year students on one day and first-year students the next day.

The colleges must ensure six feet physical distance in classrooms besides one student per bench.

They have also been instructed to accommodate not more than 30 students in a single class.

The BIE has already notified an academic calendar i.e., from September 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 and this will now be extended till the last week of May.

The online/digital classes conducted for intermediate students will continue till February 1.

Since the major portion of the syllabus has already been completed, college principals are instructed to complete the remaining syllabus in regular physical classes after reopening.

Syllabus

There will be no change in the pattern of examinations, however students will have more choices in the question paper.

IPE will be conducted with 70% of the syllabus and remaining syllabus will be imparted to students through assignments/projects.

For 30 per cent syllabus, students will have one or two assignments/projects.

As direct teaching will commence soon, steps are being taken to conduct practical examinations for students as well.

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday, said all details pertaining to intermediate examinations syllabus, exam schedule, and practical exams would be clarified in a week. Clarity would be given on the syllabus of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

Failed 1st Year students to be passed

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is planning to pass all first-year students who appeared and failed in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2020 with minimum qualifying marks. The Board had earlier planned to hold examinations for the IPE March 2020 first-year failed students this year.

A proposal is being prepared by the Board, which will be sent to the State government for approval.

This could benefit nearly 1.92 lakh first-year students who failed in the IPE March 2020.

It may be recollected that the Telangana Government cancelled intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations last year due to the COVID situation. They passed all second-year students who failed in the IPE March 2020 with minimum qualifying marks under compartmental category.