Telangana: Intermediate Exams to Commence Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations - 2023 which will commence from Wednesday, March 15 and the second-year board examination will begin on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

Over 9.47 lakh first and second year inter students will appear for the Intermediate board examinations across Telangana starting tomorrow. The students have been advised to download hall tickets from the official website. They may also download the Telangana IPE timetable 2023 from the website, if they have not done so already.



To avoid students indulging in malpractice during exams, the TSBIE has deployed 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads. In addition to this, CCTV cameras are also installed at exam centres and in places where questions papers are kept and released at the time of examination.

