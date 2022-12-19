Telangana Intermediate 2023 1st and 2nd Year Examinations Time Table Released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the tentative schedule for Intermediate Public Examinations- 2023.

According to a release from the board, the practical examinations for the second year students will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023. The Environmental Education exam will be conducted on March 6, 2023.

The theory examinations for first year and second year will commence from March 15 and 16 respectively.

Check full time table here: