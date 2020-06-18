HYDERABAD: The State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy will announce the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination results for the academic year 2019-20 on Thursday, June 18 at 3 pm in Vidya Bhavan, Nampally here.

The Telangana government press release said that there would be no press meet in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has also submitted a report on the results of the tests to the state government.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Convener of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), said, "After the intermediate results, the students will be sent a greeting message of degree admissions along with the results (a web copy that students download)."

The Intermediate Board has made all the necessary arrangements for the announcement of Telangana Intermediate First Year and Second Year results 2020 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in

Students can also check their results through www.sakshieducation.com

All the Inter students can check their results through official websites by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

If the students face any problem while checking the results, they can complain about the problem through the official Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System (BIGRS) portal at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate examination 2020 in both first-year and second-year examinations. Telangana Board had started the evaluation process of Telangana Intermediate answer sheets on May 13, 2020.

The Telangana Intermediate Board had conducted examinations for Geography Paper-II and Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18 before postponing them from March 23 due to COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 856 students attended the examinations.

For clearing the Intermediate examination, students have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as an aggregate.

The Andhra Pradesh intermediate Board has already declared the Intermediate results on Friday, June 12. For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 59 per cent students cleared the intermediate 1st year examination and 63 per cent of students have passed the 2nd year examination.