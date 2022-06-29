Telangana: Inter Student Ends Life After Failing Exams

In a very tragic incident, an intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into agriculture well in the Jagtial district. The incident took place near Stambampalli of Velgatur Mandal on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Gandla Nirosha. She failed in two subjects in intermediate results that were announced on Tuesday.

Police said that she ended her life as she was unhappy with her Inter results. The dead body of the girl was handed over to her parents after postmortem.

Three Intermediate students also ended their lives in separate incidents after board exam results were announced. A 17-year-old BiPC second-year student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

In another incident, 18-year-old Gowtham Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Chintalbasti over a low grade in MPC.

An 18-year-old Thaguri Hari also hanged himself from a ceiling fan at home in Annapurna Nagar in Badangpet.

