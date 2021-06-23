Telangana Inter Student’s Gifts Pencil Portrait Of Rachakonda CP Maghesh Bhagavat

A second-year Intermediate student from V Geeta Bhoopal Reddy Government Junior College at Patancheru, Hyderabad named Chittla Kundhan made a pencil portrait of Commissioner of Police-Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat, on the occasion of his birthday on 17th June 2021. This was his 25th Pencil Portrait. On 3rd June, Kundhan completed a pencil portrait of the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

His brother Karthik did a pencil portrait of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of his 67th birthday on 17th, February and TRS leader & MLC K Kavitha and a few other celebrities like Indian actor Sonu Sood.

Parents of both Kundhan and Karthik are feeling proud about their children’s artistic talents and expressed hope that would be recognized in their field and enter the world records books someday.

Since last year when the pandemic started, the Chittla brothers Kundhan & Karthik have done more than 75 works of pencil arts of the front line warriors, including Police, Army men, doctors, nurses, journalists, GHMC workers, and others.

They had started painting in 2013 after getting inspiration from their cousin Sreenath.