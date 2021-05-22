Telangana Inter-state, Intra-state Travellers Struggle to Get e-Pass

People of Telangana are facing a lot of difficulties while applying for travel e-passes on the TS Police website.

Some say that the website has been facing frequent technical issues right from the day of the lockdown. Several citizens planning journeys to other States, inter-district travel as well as those travelling from one place to another in the tri-commissionerates i.e, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, and trying for an e-pass are facing this inconvenience.

As many people were not prepared for the lockdown and when it was declared several were trying to get the e-passes due to which the server is getting jammed, Telangana Police IT Cell senior official said.

He said that more than 7,000 requests for e-pass were received from Hyderabad limits alone on the first day of the lockdown. The number has gone up consistently with requests coming in from across the State, the official added.

IT experts from the cell explained that a majority of the issues were related to the incorrect details entered by the user, ranging from mistakes in address, irregular size of the photograph among other issues.