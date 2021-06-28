TS Inter Second Year Results 2021: Where to Check

The Telangana state government will release the results of the Intermediate second year on Monday, said Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy. It is known that the exams for the Intermediate students were cancelled in the wake of the second wave of Coronavirus.

The marks of first year will be taken into consideration to allot marks for the second year. Second-year students will be allotted the marks that they have secured in the first year. Full marks will be given for practicals to all the students.

If any student has backlog in the first year, then he/she will be allotted 35% marks in that subject in the second year. The Inter Board clarified that 35 per cent marks will be given to those students who have applied privately.

The Inter Board further stated that tests will be conducted exclusively for students who are not satisfied with the results after the Covid pandemic situation becomes normal. The candidates can check their results on the official website.