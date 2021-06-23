Telangana Inter Results 2021: Check How Your Marks Will Be Allotted This Year

Telangana state government has finalized the guidelines regarding the results of Intermediate second year. The marks of first year will be taken into consideration to allot the marks for the second year. Second year students will be alloted the marks that they have secured in the first year. Full marks will be given for the practicals to all the students. If any student has backlog in the first year, then he/she will be alloted 35% marks in that subject in the second year.

The guidelines state that 35 percent marks will be given to those who have applied privately. It is also said that students who have not been satisfied with the grades can write exams that will be conducted once the situation becomes normal. The Education Department has issued directions to the Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to this effect..

Meanwhile, the Intermediate first year students have been promoted to the second year.

Lockdown in Telangana has been lifted as the number of coronavirus cases have been decreased. The state government has already announced that all the educational institutions are going to start from July 1st.