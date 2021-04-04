Telangana Inter Practical Exams 2021 Postponed, To Be Held In June

HYDERABAD: IPE 2021: With the rise in coronavirus cases in the state of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), has postponed the practical exams for both the first and second year and will be conducted from June after the main theory exams are completed.

The theory exams which are scheduled to be held from May 1 to 19 for the first-year and May 2 to 20 for the second year will be conducted as per schedule. The practical exams for general and vocational courses were scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20.

These exams will now be conducted from June 29 to July 7 as per the press release from the TSIBIE.

