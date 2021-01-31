Telangana Inter Exam 2021 Schedule: Check Subject Wise TS Intermediate Examination Dates

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is going to conduct first and second year exams from May 1 to May 20. For Intermediate first year, the exams will be conducted from May 1st till May 19th and the second year will start on May 1st and end by May 20th. All the exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The practical exams for first and second years will be from April 7 to April 20. Here is the full time table for first year and second year Intermediate exams.