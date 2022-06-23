Telangana Inter 2022 Results: Check Direct Link

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2022 on June 25th. According to the reports, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is likely to release the Inter results. Earlier, news broke out saying that the Inter results will be out on June 23th but later the release date was changed.

One of the officials speaking to a news agency said that the students of the first and second years will receive their results by June 25th. Students can check their results using their roll number and birthdate as login credentials.

Intermediate first-year exams took place between May 6 and May 23 and the TS second-year exam took place between May 7 and May 24. Over 9 lakh students attended the exams. Once the results are out, they will be available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Know how to check the results:

Visit the official TSBIE website

Click on TS Inter 2022 Result

Enter your login credentials like Roll number and date of birth

Then click on submit

The results for the Inter first and second years will be displayed on the screen

