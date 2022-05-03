Telangana Inter 2022 Exam Hall Tickets Download Here

The students who are appearing for Intermediate first and second-year exams in Telangana can download their hall tickets from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website. The hall tickets are available for download from 5 PM onwards on Monday. Here are the websitest o download the halltickets - https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://tsbieht.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), in a press release on Monday, asked the students who have downloaded their hall ticket to check their details like name, photo, signature, etc., on the hall ticket. If there is any mistake, students can bring it to the notice of the college Principal or District Intermediate Education Officer and can get it corrected.

One more important thing is that students shouldn't miss checking the location of their exam centre and should also check the code of the centre. The chief superintendents are instructed to allow the candidates with the downloaded hall tickets into the examination hall without the signature of the Principal. Principals of the colleges can also download the hall tickets in the college login.

Intermediate first-year theory exams will start from May 6 and second-year theory exams will be from May 7. Here is the timetable.

