Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Timetable Released, Check Dates

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the schedule of the Intermediate exams. According to the schedule, the theory exams will be conducted from April 20 to May 10 and the practical exams for science students will be conducted from March 23 to April 8. The officials said that the schedule won't be changed unless the COVID-19 situation in the state turns worse.

The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

April 11 - The Ethics and Human Values,

April 12 - Environmental Education papers

The marks of the above exams are not taken into consideration but students need to pass in the above papers.

TS Inter I Year Exam 2022 Schedule:

April 20, 2022 - 2nd Language Paper-I

April 22, 2022 - English Paper-I

April 25, 2022 - Mathematics Paper- I A, Botany Paper-I and Political Science Paper -I

April 27, 2022 - Mathematics Paper- I B, Zoology Paper – I and History Paper-I

April 29, 2022 - Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper -I

May 2, 2022 - Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce Paper-I

May 6, 2022- Public Administration Paper-I and Mathematics Bridge Course paper-I

May 9, 2022 - Modern Language Paper – I and Geography Paper - I

TS Inter II Year Exam 2022 Schedule:

April 21, 2022 - 2nd Language Paper-II

April 23, 2022 - English Paper-II

April 26, 2022 - Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper-II and Political Science Paper-II

April 28, 2022 - Mathematics Paper - II B, Zoology Paper- II and History Paper - II

April 30, 2022 - Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper - II

May 5, 2022 - Chemistry Paper-II and Commerce Paper -II

May 7, 2022 – Public Administration Paper-II and Mathematics Bridge Course Paper-II

May 10, 2022 - Modern Language Paper – II and Geography Paper – II

